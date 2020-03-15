|
|
John Martin Ellis, of Golden Valley, born 11/8/1962 peacefully left this world on March 13, 2020 to join his beloved mother Lucy Fortune Ellis, his father Clyde Ellis, and Jesus in Heaven.
Lucy dedicated her life to lovingly caring for John, who started having seizures as a young child. As an adult John attended Cleveland Vocational Industries in Shelby. As Lucy's health declined she bestowed the greatest honor an organization could receive. She asked two employees to be John's guardians. John was able to remain in the family home thanks to the loving care and dedication of Steve Carter and his family. Many neighbors and friends stepped up to help us over the years.
We thank you for all you did.
John leaves behind many friends and relatives who will miss his bright smile and telling us, "The red car goes fast." and "Touch the road scrape just one more time". John proved the experts wrong by living 56 years longer than predicted. He gave everything he could to others – HIS LOVE.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the .
The Funeral will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at First Broad Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Bradley and Rev. Kevin Towery will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Visitation will be from 2:30 pm until 3 pm Sunday at the church prior to the service.
Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences @www.washburndorsey.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 15, 2020