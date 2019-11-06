|
CONNELLY SPRINGS - John Edward Mead, age 81, of Connelly Springs, NC passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He was born on April 27, 1938 in Cleveland County, NC, to Plato and Monta Lou Mead.
John will be remembered as a loving and proud father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved watching sports and working outside on his tractor. John retired from the bakery in Valdese, NC where he was a truck driver.
John is survived by his son, Kirk Edward Mead and wife, Nickki, daughter Misty Icard and Husband, Tracy; grandsons, Tyler and Colson Icard; brothers Joe Mead, Gene Meade, Billy Meade, Dale Mead and Keith Meade; and sisters, Edith Walker, Joyce Benton and Linda Hull; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Lunette Cook and Lorene Stringfellow.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, NC. Funeral
Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Olive Grove Baptist Church in Casar, NC, with interment to follow at the church cemetery.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Mead family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 6, 2019