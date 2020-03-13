|
|
HICKORY, NC- John Moore Stuart of Hickory, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at age 87. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Backat Stuart.
He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Stuart Gordon and husband, John of Raleigh, NC; son, David Moore Stuart of Raleigh NC; daughter, Teresa "Terri" Stuart Niederhammer and husband Ludwig of Lenoir; stepson, John Housan Fenner III and wife, Catherine and their children, Jessica and Rachel of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchild, Bryan A. Hatcher and wife Nicole, son of Teresa Niederhammer; great grandchildren, Shelby Marie and Dyhlan Shae of Columbus, GA; niece, Catherine Gordon Bagley, MD of Wellesley, MA; and nephew Jay Gordon of Raleigh, NC.
John was born in Shelby, NC and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina. He lived in the New Orleans area since 1968 and moved to Hickory in 2017.
John spent his entire 40 year career in the insurance business, retiring as Vice President of Pan-American Life Insurance Company of New Orleans after serving 28 years with that company. He was previously with Pilot Life Insurance Company of Greensboro, NC. He earned the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant from the American College of Life Underwriters, and served on several industry committees.
An Eagle Scout, he served as Scoutmaster for several years in Greensboro, NC where he lived before moving to New Orleans. John enjoyed fishing and golf, and was a member of Ormond Country Club in Destrehan, LA for many years.
John was winner of the silver medal in fencing (epee) at the 1960 Olympics. He was also Bingo champion of St. Charles parish, and served as coach of their professional team, winners of the 1998 Bingo Superbowl.
At. Mr. Stuart's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. There will be a reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Niederhammer, 2309 Briarwood St SW, Lenoir, NC on Saturday, March 14th from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hunger and Health Coalition, P O Box 1837, Boone NC 28607.
Condolences may be sent to the Stuart family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The Stuart family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 13, 2020