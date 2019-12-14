Home

John Norman "Johnny" Davis, Jr.


1965 - 2019
John Norman "Johnny" Davis, Jr. Obituary
SHELBY- John "Johnny" Norman Davis, Jr. age 54, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on April 27, 1965, he was the son of Betty McAlister Davis of Shelby and the late John Norman Davis Sr. Johnny was a 1983 graduate of Crest High School and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Johnny was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his mother, Johnny is survived by a brother, James "Jimmy" Lee Davis and wife Suzi of Boiling Springs; a niece, Sierra Davis Drewery and husband Casey of Shelby; and great nephew, Josiah Thomas Drewery.
No services are planned per Johnny's wishes.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 14, 2019
