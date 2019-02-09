|
|
SHELBY - John Edward Powell Sr., age 93, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Coalmont, Tenn. on July 2, 1925, he was the son of the late James Jerome and Mary Brian McFarland Powell. John was a member of Royster Avenue Church of God. John served in the United States Navy during WWII working on Minesweepers. He retired from U. S. Steel Company in Gary IN after 31 years and moved to Shelby where worked for Short Marine doing boat repair before opening his own business Outboard Motor Repair. John enjoyed watching the St Louis Cardinals and fishing. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his first wife, Ernestine Cantrell Powell and his second wife, Nellie Lucille Blanton Powell; two sons, Robert Michael Powell and Randy Lee Powell; a brother, Kenneth Powell; a sister, Aileen Taulbee.
John is survived by two daughters, Kathy Lacoss and husband Troy of Shelby and Sue Huffstetler and husband Ron of Flordia; three sons, John "Johnny" Edward Powell Jr and wife Shirley of Shelby, James Ernest Powell and wife Peggy of Shelby, Stanley Frank Powell and wife Jane Glawson Powell of Shelby; three brothers, Mitchell Powell and wife Donna of Indiana., Hoyt Powell and wife Virginia of Arkansas., Alton Powell of FL., two sisters, Betty Tisckos and husband Chuck of Indiana and Judy Davis and husband Bill Indiana; two daughters-in-law, Pam Powell of I Indiana N, and Michelle Wagner of Ohio.; sister-in-law, Pauline Powell of Indiana.; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren; and other loving family.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Royster Avenue Church of God with Rev. Richard L. Shores and Dr. Richard King officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M, Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with Military Honors will be on Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park.
in lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Royster Avenue Church of God, 504 Royster Avenue, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Powell.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmblinartonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2019