Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
John Sparks

John Sparks Obituary
BELWOOD - John "Bird Dog" Lester Sparks, 63 of 906 Belwood-Lawndale Road, passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 10, 1956 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Lester Dewey Sparks and Vada Brackett Sparks.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Jean Sparks.

Survivors include a son, Mark Sparks and wife, Tina of Cleveland County; three grandchildren, Raven Blanton of Lawndale, Sierra Sparks of Shelby and Savanna Sparks of Lawndale; one great-grandson, Waylon Creson; five brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday at the home of Beth Weatherford, 107-1 S. Withrow Drive, Shelby.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 4, 2019
