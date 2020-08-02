John Spizzo

John Patrick Spizzo, 59, of Conover passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 16, 1961 in Avon, OH to Albert and Margaret Scopio Spizzo. John was a 1979 graduate of Newton Conover High and a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College with a degree in welding. He prospered in his chosen career as a master tool and die technician. John was a wonderful and remarkable father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend who made life better for all who were lucky to know him. As a boy and a young man, John was an incredible athlete and a fearless daredevil. He was as tough as nails with a heart of gold. John loved his children and adored his grandchildren and they loved and cherished him. He was an amazing father who sacrificed so much for his family. John was proud of the success of his children, but more importantly he was immensely proud of their caring and giving nature. He was especially blessed to spend so much time with his buddy and grandson, Michael in recent years. John's sister Lisa was his angel on earth, always there for him.
Those left to cherish his memory are; Parents: Albert and Margaret Scopio Spizzo of Conover Sons: Donnie Spizzo and wife Ricci of Conover Jonathan Spizzo and wife Aubrey of Lincolnton, Michael Spizzo and wife Jessica of Gastonia, Daughter: Serrita Spizzo and husband Tim of Mt. Holly, Brothers and Sisters: Robert (Brenda), Allen (Nancy), Cindy (Matt), Brian, Lisa (Wayne), Mark (Tanya), Margie (David) and Thomas, grandchildren: Michael, Timmy, Johnny, Maddie, Kynlee and Parker
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate John's life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Father Ed Sheridan and Father Jim Collins will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior the service from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.
Those serving as pallbearers are; Donnie Spizzo, Jonathan Spizzo, Michael Spizzo, "Little" Michael Spizzo, Timmy O'Shea and Johnny O'Shea.
