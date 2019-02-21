Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
2610 Prospect Church Rd
Mooresboro, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
2610 Prospect Church Road
Mooresboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Beaver


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie Beaver Obituary
MOORESBORO - Johnnie Marshall Beaver, 84 died peacefully the evening of Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hospice of Cleveland County. He was born October 29, 1934 to the late Noah Beaver and Altie Cambell Beaver.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Mayes Beaver, one brother Lyman Beaver and one sister Margie Mayes.

Left to cherish his memories are three brothers Eugene Beaver and wife Nita, Tommy Beaver and wife Loreen and Larry Beaver, two sisters Elizabeth Bailey and Ruth Williams. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews but left us with many precious memories.

Family and friends of Mr. Marshall are invited to the visitation at 9:00am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Prospect Baptist Church 2610 Prospect Church Rd., Mooresboro, NC 28114. His funeral service will be 10am following the visitation with Pastor Buddy Morehead officiating the service. A service of committal will be at Prospect Baptist Church cemetery following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.