MOORESBORO - Johnnie Marshall Beaver, 84 died peacefully the evening of Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hospice of Cleveland County. He was born October 29, 1934 to the late Noah Beaver and Altie Cambell Beaver.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Mayes Beaver, one brother Lyman Beaver and one sister Margie Mayes.
Left to cherish his memories are three brothers Eugene Beaver and wife Nita, Tommy Beaver and wife Loreen and Larry Beaver, two sisters Elizabeth Bailey and Ruth Williams. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews but left us with many precious memories.
Family and friends of Mr. Marshall are invited to the visitation at 9:00am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Prospect Baptist Church 2610 Prospect Church Rd., Mooresboro, NC 28114. His funeral service will be 10am following the visitation with Pastor Buddy Morehead officiating the service. A service of committal will be at Prospect Baptist Church cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019