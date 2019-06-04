|
SHELBY - Johnnie Ray Davis, age 64, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Brian Center in Gastonia. Born in Cleveland County on March 3, 1955 he was the son of the late J B and Roxie Geraldine Dockery Davis. Johnnie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He worked for many years as a weaver in textiles for Stonecutter Industries. Johnnie loved music and played the guitar by ear and spent a great deal of time at Shelby Music. He was one of the initial members of the Adventure House and always looked forward to the Alive after 5:00 and the Cleveland County Fair. In addition to his parents, Johnnie is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Davis.
Johnnie is survived by two sisters, Billie Rizkallah and husband George of Shelby and Marilyn Cantrell and husband Donald of Shelby; a brother, Craig Davis of Morganton; seven nieces and nephews, including Shannon Froehlich who cared for him; and nine great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Stan Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adventure House, 924 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Davis
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 4, 2019