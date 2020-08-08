1/1
Johnny Browner
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Rev. Johnny Claude Browner, Jr., 80, of 1820 Green Valley Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 29, 1940 to the late Johnny Claude Browner, Sr. and Mary Vergie Lene London Borders.

The funeral service for Mr. Browner will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM. He may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until
12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
