|
|
SHELBY - Rev. Johnny Lee Hayes, 61, of 219 Putnam Street, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born on December 29, 1957 in Cleveland County, NC to the late William Jack and Flossie Allen Hayes.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church in Shelby with Rev. R.E. Devoe delivering the eulogy.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloes.net.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 25, 2019