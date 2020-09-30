1/1
Johnny Morrison
Johnny Biddix Morrison, age 83 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Wayne Morrison (Valerie) of Shelby, NC, Libby Morrison of Shelby, NC, and Susan Morrison of Shelby, NC, four grandchildren, Richard Morrison (Tiffany) of Lawndale, NC, Brooke Piercy (Jon) of Shelby, NC, Savannah Richard (Zack) of Shelby, NC, and Austin Edwards of Shelby, NC, four great grandchildren, Triston Morrison, Kenziey Morrison, Colton Piercy, and Benjamin Richard, six sisters, Betty Putnam of Shelby, NC, Nancy Davis of Shelby, NC, Peggy Wright of Shelby, NC, Robin Price (Terry) of Boiling Springs, NC, Sandra Hiebert (Ralph) of Boiling Springs, NC, and Tracy McSwain (Sam) of Boiling Springs, NC, four brothers, Steve Morrison (Vickie) of Boiling Springs, NC, Larry Morrison (Betty) of Lawndale, NC, Roger Morrison of Boiling Springs, NC, and Ronnie Morrison of Bostic, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born December 15, 1936 in Cleveland County, Johnny was the son of the late T.B. and Nellie Willis Morrison and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Evelyn Tessneer Morrison, a brother, Jimmy Morrison, and a sister, Linda Blanton.
Johnny was a faithful member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He worked and retired from Celanese Corp. Johnny enjoyed collecting Hit and Miss Engines with his son and grandson. He also loved to go on family vacations. This gave him the time to do what he loved most and that was spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Tim Trexler.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
