Johnny Ray "Biggun" Whaley, 67, of Hull Road, Casar, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Arizona on January 2, 1952, he was a son of the late Wesley Fowler and Annie Ella Emory Whaley. He was retired from Dedmon Concrete and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by a brother David Whaley; two sisters, Betty Hawkins and Ina Maloney; and a grandson, Noah Alexander Whaley.
He is survived by his wife, Miranda Bingham Whaley; son, Johnny Ray Whaley II of Casar; daughter, Rebecca Lee Whaley Kennedy of Cliffside; four brothers, Michael Fowler, Wesley Fowler, Stacey Fowler all of Shelby and Steve Whaley of Indiana; three sisters, Brenda Ledford, Susie Stevens and Carolyn Hamrick all of Shelby; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one step grandchild.
A service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Cleveland-Rutherford Kidney Association, 1017
North Washington Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2019