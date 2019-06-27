Home

Jonas Bumgarner Obituary
SHELBY - Jonas Eli Bumgarner, 29, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Gastonia.

A native of Longwood, Fla., he is the son of Jami Jenkins Bumgarner of Shelby, and Mark Bumgarner of Merritt Island, Fla.

Jonas was a graduate of Crest High School, and Cleveland Community College. He grew up attending Putnam Memorial Baptist Church, and had a love for the outdoors. He loved his family, and he was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alfred "Al" Bumgarner.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Aubrey Simmons and husband Ross of Gastonia, and Lindsey Baker and husband James of Boiling Springs; grandparents, Fred and Jerry Jenkins of Mt. Ulla, NC, and Julia Bumgarner of Titusville, Fla.

A memorial service will be held 11am, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hope Community Church, with the Rev. Jeremy Peeler and Rev. Kenny Hull officiating. The family will receive friends following the service Memorials may be made to Hope Community Church Missions, 1114 S. Lafayette St., Shelby, NC 28152.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Published in Shelby Star on June 27, 2019
