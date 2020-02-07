Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Jonathan Humphries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
in the fellowship hall.
Shelby- Jonathan Forde Humphries,, age 36, of Banner Elk (formerly of Boiling Springs) and graduate of CREST High School and Appalachian University, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He is survived by: his parents, Roger and Ellen Humphries; his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Gillian Humphries; his niece, Maya; and his aunts and uncles, Mary Jo Forde, Nita Forde, Bud Forde, Sandra and Mike Belue.
A celebration of life with be held at Boiling Springs Baptist Church at 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boiling Springs Baptist Church Preschool and Children's Department, 307 S. Main Street, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020
