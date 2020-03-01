Home

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church.

Jonathan Robinson


1961 - 2020
Jonathan Robinson Obituary
Mr. Jonathan Maurice Robinson, 58, of 212 Ramblewood Drive Apt. 38 Shelby, NC peacefully transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lincoln County, NC on October 10, 1961.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery . The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church and at other times 3024 Delano Place Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 1, 2020
