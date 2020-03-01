|
|
Mr. Jonathan Maurice Robinson, 58, of 212 Ramblewood Drive Apt. 38 Shelby, NC peacefully transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lincoln County, NC on October 10, 1961.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery . The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church and at other times 3024 Delano Place Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 1, 2020