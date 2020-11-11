1/1
Joseph Barrett Sr.
1934 - 2020
SHELBY - Joseph "Joe" Robert Barrett, Sr., 86, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.

Joe was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 13, 1934 a son of the late Alvin Barrett and Blanche Self Barrett. He was co-owner of B & C Brick Contractors. Joe was a member of Waco Baptist Church where he served in many capacities over the years. He loved his family very much and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Joe enjoyed go-cart racing, softball and bowling. Joe was well known for sitting on his front porch greeting people as they passed by his home.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Joseph Henry Haynes; a sister, Sue Hollingsworth and four brothers, Marvin, Bryan, Jay and John Barrett.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jane Moss Barrett of the home; a daughter, Becky Barrett Haynes and husband Chester of Cherryville; a son Joey Barrett and wife Lori of Waco; four grandchildren, Charles Joseph Haynes (Maria); Aaron Haynes (Susan), Cody Barrett; Haley Barrett Hoyle (Taylor); two sisters, Linda Wright of Fallston and Margaret Price of Belwood.

A private family graveside service will be held at Capernaum Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Waco Baptist Church, PO Box 297, Waco, NC 28169.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Barrett.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
