|
|
Joseph Roosevelt Borders , 82, formerly of 1410 Frederick Street Shelby, NC departed this life for his eternal home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain NC.
He was born on August 26, 1936 in Cleveland County, NC to the late James Edward Borders, Sr. and Maybell Moss Borders.
"Joe" as he was called by many was a graduate of Cleveland High School in Shelby, NC. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Duke Power Co. after 30 years of employement. Joe was a longtime member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and served as a trustee for many years and later became ordained as a deacon. He served as a former Sunday school teacher as well as various other ministries of the church throughout the years. Joe was also a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans Association.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Barnes; three brothers, Charles Borders, John Borders and James Borders, Jr. as well as one sister Clara Davis.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Lena Strong Broders; his children, Lamont Watson (Dorice) of Shelby, Veronica Carol Borders of Lowell, NC, Omar Borders (Jessica) of Gastonia, NC, Merrill Talbert of Charlotte, NC, Lewis Nivens (Yvette) of Gastonia, NC and Brian Nivens of Germany; his siblings, Betty Manuel, Jennie Camp (Henry) and Lillian Herring all of Shelby and Robert Borders of Greensboro, NC; four sisters-in-law, Rosa Borders and Bennie Borders both of Shelby, Brenda Frazier and Sara Jones both of Pittsburgh, PA; three
brothers-in-law, Lester Strong of New York, NY, Eric Strong of Pittsburgh, PA and Timothy Strong of New Zealand.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM at the church and other times at the home of his son, Lamont Watson, 1207 Starlight Drive, Shelby NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on June 4, 2019