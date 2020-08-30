1/
Joseph Dean Shehan
Mr. Joseph Dean Shehan, 59, of Ellenboro, died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Washburn & Dorsey Funeral Home.
The Visitation will be from 2 pm until 3 pm Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Duncan's Creek Presbyterian Church, in care of Judy Brown, 3627 Old Lincolnton Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences @www.washburndorsey.com.


Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Washburn & Dorsey Funeral Home
359 East Church Street
Bostic, NC 28018
(828) 248-1234
