Joseph Lamont Knowles, 94, of Gastonia, passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was born, January 1, 1925 in Wayne County, son of the late Oliver Henry Knowles and Eva English Knowles.
Joseph was an active member of First ARP Church, Gastonia, for 66 years. He served as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. He also was a veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah Pearson Knowles.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Henry Thomas Knowles and Susan of Charlotte; daughter, Kimberly Marie Knowles of Gastonia; daughter and son-in-law, Eve Blair Schaap and Tim of Gastonia; grandchildren, John English Knowles and Katie Knowles Smitherman; great-grandchildren, Pearson and Henry Smitherman; brother-in-law, Bill Pearson and wife Geri.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. Matt Kuiken and Rev. Jeff Morrison will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at First ARP Church - 317 S Chester St, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to, First ARP Church Building Fund.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2019