Joseph Oates Obituary
Mr. Joseph Donald Oates, 82, formerly of Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Atrium Health-Union in Monroe, NC. He was born on June 1, 1937 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Charles and Lucy Hunter Oates.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Washington Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Tuesday and at other times at 113 Raven Drive, Kings Mountain, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 2, 2020
