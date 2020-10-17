1/1
Josephine Huffman
1931 - 2020
Josephine "Josie" McNeilly Huffman, 89, of Casar, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County, on June 8,1931, she was a daughter of the late Andrew "Andy" Hoyle McNeilly and Blanche Laurie Hoyle McNeilly. She was employed by Alba Waldensian Inc for thirty-five years and Vasco for seven years. Josie was a lifetime member of Corinth Baptist church where she sang in the choir and played the organ. She also volunteered with the the United Way Foster Grandparent Program since 1999.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Teddy "Ted" Huffman; four brothers, Ralph, Rayford, Quinton, and Jerry McNeilly; six sisters, Pauline Brackett, Buna Canipe, Daphine Canipe, Edith Hastings, Martha Wilson, Brenda Williams and an infant sister.

She is survived by her two sons, Rondal Huffman and wife, Faye and Reggie Huffman and wife, Mary all of Casar; brother, Donald McNeilly of Casar; sister, Eloise Martin of Valdeses; three grandchildren, Lynn Elmore, Derek Huffman, and Amber Huffman; two great grandchildren; Boone Elmore and StevieLynn Elmore.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 4:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Goins, Rev. Josh Burns and Rev. Danny McNeilly officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
OCT
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
