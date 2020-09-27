Josephine "Jo" Lingerfelt Whisenant, of Eden, North Carolina, died peacefully at home on September 17, 2020 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Born on October 8, 1932 in Morganton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Harrell Lingerfelt and Ruby McMahon Lingerfelt. Jo grew up in Morganton, was a member of the Morganton High School class of 1952, and worked and raised her beloved daughter, Judy, there. In her thirties, Jo met and married the love her life, Charles Whisenant. Together, Jo and Charlie moved to Eden, where they became happily ensconced in the community, and where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. Known for her quick wit, her beauty, her sharp tongue, and her stubbornness, Jo relished adventure. She was, along with Charlie, an avid water-skier and scuba diver. She adored spending time with Charlie and friends on their boat at Smith Mountain Lake, and she loved entertaining, especially hosting their annual Brunswick stew weekend. Jo was a talented gardener and long time member and past president of the Eden Garden Club. Charlie and Jo loved to travel and tended to make friends wherever they went, whether it was laughing and drinking grappa late into the night with the owners of a restaurant in Italy or dishing back a little Western North Carolina sass to a tall-tale-telling Irishman in Dublin, Ireland. Jo's great gift was savoring life's pleasures, from a perfect tomato fresh from her garden to a wonderful night out with friends, but her greatest joy of all was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the most devoted, fun-loving "Nana" of all time.

In addition to her parents, Jo was predeceased by her brothers, Billy Lingerfelt and Bobby Lingerfelt (Janell), and her sisters, Elsie Saucier (Lewis) and Dorothy Trammell (James).

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Augustus Whisenant, Jr., of Eden, NC, her daughter, Judy Franklin Pearson (Dr. Lawrence "Larry") of Shelby, NC, her sister Betty Mull (Nolan) of Eden, NC, her grandchildren, Dr. Joanna Pearson (Matthew Smith) of Carrboro, NC, Lawrence "Lane" Pearson (Mary Ashburn) of Richmond, VA, Alexander Pearson of Hershey, PA, and Dr. Adrienne Pearson of Carrboro, NC; and her great-grandchildren, Josephine Kathryn Pearson Smith, Elizabeth Clare Pearson Smith, Lawrence Hamilton Pearson III, and Charles Lowry Wise Pearson.

The family would like to thank Jo's companion and caretaker, Luli Calderon, for her ceaseless vigilance, love, and attentiveness, and her caretaker, Linda Dillard, for her indispensable help and patience. They would also like to thank the community of friends and family for all their love and support throughout Jo's long illness, with special thanks to her sister, Betty Mull, and her exceptional hospice nurse, Amy Keaton.

A service of remembrance will be held a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65 Reidsville, NC 27320



