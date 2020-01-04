|
|
SHELBY- Josephus Daniel "J.D." Baldree, age 92 died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hospice Wendover. Born in Pitt County on August 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Baldree and Minnie Tripp Baldree. He graduated Williamston High School and attended East Carolina University and was a partner in Complete Auto Parts, serving as Manager from opening in 1965 until retirement in 1995. J.D. was an active Member of the First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He was formerly a member of Westview Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Choir Member, and Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee. He also served during World War II in the US Navy.
J.D. was a lifetime Member of the International Association of Lions Clubs having joined in 1962. During this time he was the recipient of numerous accolades such as; Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Service – Lions Club International Foundation, International President's Certificate of Appreciation in Recognition of Distinguished Service in Leadership and Service – Lions Club International, Jack Stickley Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Service- North Carolina Lions Foundation, Sid L Scruggs, III Beacon of Hope Fellowship in appreciation for the interest shown in the welfare of the visually handicapped and support of Camp Dogwood Summer Program of the North Carolina Lions, William L Woolard Partner in Service Founder – North Carolina Lions Foundation, Lion of the Year; 1993, 2002. He directed the Cleveland County Food Commodity Distribution Program (chief service project of the Shelby Lions Club) for over 20 years. He was also an active volunteer for several other organizations in Shelby and Cleveland County and served as a Director of Lion's Senior Village, served on the board of the Cleveland County Coalition for the Homeless and also served on the United Way Federal Emergency Management Assistance Board. He was the recipient of the Service Above Self Award from the Shelby Rotary Club.
J.D. is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret Wacaster Baldree, two sons, Daniel Baldree of Charlotte and David Baldree of Orlando, FL, two sisters; Peggy Brown and Anne Peele and husband Ralph all of Williamston, NC, two grandchildren, Jessica Ivey and husband Rich of Boiling Springs and Meredith Heavner and husband Stacy of Shelby, NC as well as four great-grandchildren; Sam Baldree, Katelyn Ivey, Emma Heavner and Noah Patty.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Shelby with Rev. Tony Tench officiating and military honors, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm in the Welcome Center.
Memorials may be made to: Shelby Loins Club in support of Camp Dogwood, PO Box 1082, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Baldree.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 4, 2020