Joshua "Josh" Lewis McSwain, age 27 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Atrium Health – Shelby.
Born August 30, 1991 in Cleveland County, Josh was the son of Lynn Robbins and the late Billy Lewis Watson. He is survived by his children, Tanner Jordan McSwain and Alyvia Grace McSwain, three brothers, Kenyon Surratt of Kingstown, NC, Emanuel Proctor (Shetta) of Shelby, NC, and Stetson Proctor of Shelby, NC, two sisters, Angelica Adams of Kings Mountain, NC, and Jayniah Hopper of Greensboro, NC, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Josh was also preceded in death by his brother, Wesley McSwain.
Josh absolutely loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. He enjoyed playing football and coaching his son. His main focus was to make sure his children were taken care of and to strive for a better life every day. Gone too soon.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Baptist of Lawndale Church. The family will have meditation hours from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Published in Shelby Star on June 25, 2019
