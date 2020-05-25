Home

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Joy Poss


1963 - 2020
Joy Poss Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Joy Poss, 56, passed away May 23, 2020, at home. She was born December 29, 1963, in Thompson, Georgia to Patsy Lamb Poss and the late John Edward Poss.
Left to cherish her memories are her partner, Penny Jones; mom, Patsy Lamb Poss of Florida; sisters, Johnnie Kay Ealum and BJ of Florida, Clyde Stanland and Larry of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Diane McDonald of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Louis Poss of Missouri; kids, Chastity McMahan and Ernest of Shelby, Sandy Phomson and Tip of Grover, Latoya Perry of Kings Mountain, Hollie "Tha Brat" Jones of Kings Mountain; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2020
