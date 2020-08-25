SHELBY - Joyce Ashdown, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Detroit, MI on August 31, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Ladd McIntyre and Josephine Putnam McIntyre. She was a retired teacher from the Michigan Public School System and was a former member of the Civil Air Patrol in both Michigan and North Carolina. She enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures. Joyce was a faithful person that will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, who served as an inspiration and teacher to all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Ashdown, and her stepfather Bob Lute as well as two daughters; Beth Parson and Becky Passino.
Joyce is survived by her son, Neil Ashdown and wife Dianne of Shelby, her grandchildren; Amber Ashdown Potter and husband Robert, Angeline Dixon, Andrew Bassett, Stephanie Fields and husband Jeremy, Troy Parson and wife Chelse, Amber Bailey, Myria Bailey and husband Isaac, Cole Passino, Jaimie Brackett, Amber Alexander, Callie Malone and husband Edward, and great-grandchildren; Austin Potter, Jace Potter, Reece Potter, Zara Bailey, Connor Bailey, Wyatt Bailey, Lily Bailey, Isaiah Fields, Kailyn Fields, Abram Fields, Tully Parson, Luke Parson, Benjamin Parson, Summer Bassett, Alanah Hopper, Tristdon Alexander, Adysun Alexander, Erica Alexander, Eliza Alexander, Caroline Malone and Eddie Malone.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to her wonderful caregivers; Lucille Marable and Mary Minorik.
Her ashes will be spread over Black Mountain in accordance with her wishes during a Celebration of Life at a date yet to be determined.
The family insists that no flowers or monetary donations be made. It is requested that in memory of the love Joyce extended to those around her, that you donate a moment of your time to reach out to someone in need of love or support.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Ashdown.
