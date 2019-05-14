Home

Joyce Blanton Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS - Joyce Layne Blanton, 77, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Atrium Health

in Shelby.

A native of Henrico County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William H. and Lettie Lindsay Layne.

She worked many years as a beautician, and also for Kemet Electronics.

She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church, and also attended South Mountain Blue Grass Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Jody Fox.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel E. "Gene" Blanton, of the home; daughter, Angie Fox and husband Randy of Boiling Springs; special adopted granddaughter, Cassidy Sims and husband Tim; special adopted great grandchildren, Henley and Hadley Sims; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the Family Life Center of Flint Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Shane Kirby and Rev. Jimmy McKee officiating.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to South Mountain Bluegrass Church, PO Box 70 Casar, NC 28021.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 14, 2019
