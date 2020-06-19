Joyce Candelaria

Joyce Ann Callahan Candelaria, age 80 of Shelby, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.'
She is survived by her husband, Israel Candelaria of the home, her children, Rabe Callahan of Shelby, NC, Dennis Callahan (Angela) of Florence, SC, Debbie Smiley of Shelby, NC, Scottie Callahan (Darlene) of Ft. Mill, SC, and Neives Candelaria (Christian Alvarado) of Shelby, NC, two daughters-in-law, Mary Callahan of Mooresboro, NC, and Audry Orr (Bill) of Bakersville, NC, twelve grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, and a brother, Douglas Garrett (Barbara) of Lamar, SC.
Born August 6, 1939 in Mecklenburg County, Joyce was the daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Ingle Garrett and was preceded in death by her late husband, Rabe Floyd Callahan, three children, Rickie Callahan, Robert Callahan, and Timothy Callahan, and a brother, Jerome Garrett.
Joyce was loved by all those that knew her. She was known for her smile and laughter. Her greatest love was family and church. Joyce was a faithful member of Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain. She retired from J&C Dye Textile where she met her husband Israel. She enjoyed cooking for family and all holiday celebrations.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain conducted by Pastor Roger Woodard. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Robert Callahan Memorial Gardens in Ellenboro.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 19, 2020.