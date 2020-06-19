Joyce Candelaria
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Callahan Candelaria, age 80 of Shelby, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.'

She is survived by her husband, Israel Candelaria of the home, her children, Rabe Callahan of Shelby, NC, Dennis Callahan (Angela) of Florence, SC, Debbie Smiley of Shelby, NC, Scottie Callahan (Darlene) of Ft. Mill, SC, and Neives Candelaria (Christian Alvarado) of Shelby, NC, two daughters-in-law, Mary Callahan of Mooresboro, NC, and Audry Orr (Bill) of Bakersville, NC, twelve grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, and a brother, Douglas Garrett (Barbara) of Lamar, SC.
Born August 6, 1939 in Mecklenburg County, Joyce was the daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Ingle Garrett and was preceded in death by her late husband, Rabe Floyd Callahan, three children, Rickie Callahan, Robert Callahan, and Timothy Callahan, and a brother, Jerome Garrett.

Joyce was loved by all those that knew her. She was known for her smile and laughter. Her greatest love was family and church. Joyce was a faithful member of Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain. She retired from J&C Dye Textile where she met her husband Israel. She enjoyed cooking for family and all holiday celebrations.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain conducted by Pastor Roger Woodard. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Robert Callahan Memorial Gardens in Ellenboro.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved