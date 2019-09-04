|
|
Joyce Marie Swink Dedmon, age 79 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Dean Dedmon of the home, three children, James Dedmon of Shelby, NC, Michael Dedmon of Forest City, NC, and Karen Dedmon of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Austin McCutcheon, Amy Dedmon, and Elizabeth Dedmon, six great grandchildren, two brothers, Edward Swink and wife Linda of Mooresboro, NC and A.V. Swink and wife Linda of Grover, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born September 30, 1939 in Cleveland County, Joyce was the daughter of the late William and Lola Tessnear Swink and was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.
Joyce enjoyed sewing, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends. She always brought a smile to your face and she will be truly missed by those that knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Tony Rayfield. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019