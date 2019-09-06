|
SHELBY- Joyce Carolyn Hudson, age 78, died Thursday September 5, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Rutherfordton. Born in Cleveland County on February 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Vinnie Viola Strange Hudson. Joyce was a member of Pleasant City Baptist Church. She loved going to church and enjoyed singing. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by 3 brothers,and 4 sisters.
Joyce is survived by two sisters, Linda Andrew and friend Tom Smith of Shelby and Peggy Ricker of Charleston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park with Dr. Ervin Price officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of Linda Andrew.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 6, 2019