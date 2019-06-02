|
GROVER- Joyce Foster Mann went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home. She was born November 14, 1941 in Cleveland County to the late William Foster and Novella Short Foster.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Lumas Clarence "Buck" Mann; son, Randy Trulove; grandson, Keith Bowen; and son-in-law, CL Peterson.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Brenda Peterson of Grover, Sylvia Self (Marty) of Kings Mountain; sons, Dean McSwain (Leslie) of Cherryville, Todd Mode of Shelby; step daughter, Norma Thompson of Rutherford County; brother, Ralph Foster of Cherryville; sisters, Margaret Patterson, Faye Robinson, Sue Cochran, Debra Burton all of Kings Mountain, and Shirley McSwain of Cherryville; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Joyce's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Brett Willis officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on June 2, 2019