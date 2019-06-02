Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Mann


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Mann Obituary
GROVER- Joyce Foster Mann went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home. She was born November 14, 1941 in Cleveland County to the late William Foster and Novella Short Foster.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Lumas Clarence "Buck" Mann; son, Randy Trulove; grandson, Keith Bowen; and son-in-law, CL Peterson.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Brenda Peterson of Grover, Sylvia Self (Marty) of Kings Mountain; sons, Dean McSwain (Leslie) of Cherryville, Todd Mode of Shelby; step daughter, Norma Thompson of Rutherford County; brother, Ralph Foster of Cherryville; sisters, Margaret Patterson, Faye Robinson, Sue Cochran, Debra Burton all of Kings Mountain, and Shirley McSwain of Cherryville; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Joyce's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Brett Willis officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now