SHELBY - Joyce Hamrick Pearson, 77, had her heavenly gates open wide to welcome a beautiful soul home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Christine Allen Hamrick. She retired from Cleveland County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Hurdt. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond Gerald Pearson, of the home; daughter, Stephanie Pearson; sons, Gregory Pearson, and Bryan Pearson and wife Pam, all of Shelby; brothers, Tim Hamrick and wife Jill of Rutherfordton, and Ronnie Hamrick and wife Brenda of Shelby; sister, Vickie Jenkins and husband Jim of Shelby; grandchildren, Tiffany Ledford, Caleb Pearson, Marc Marshall, Austin Marshall, Patrick Pearson, Andrew Van Atta; great grandchildren, Hayden, Estella, and Lance.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, and other times at her home.
Memorials may be made to Smile Trains (www.smiletrain.org)
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremation, & Pet Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2019