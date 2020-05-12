|
|
SHELBY - Joyce Elliott Rucker Ruark, age 94, formerly of Shelby, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab supported by Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Born in Rutherford County on December 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late R. James Rucker and Panthea Elliott Rucker. Joyce was a member of Shelby Presbyterian Church. She was a 1942 graduate of Shelby High School where she was President of The National Honor Society, a Cheerleader, member of the Glee Club and on the Tennis Team. Joyce graduated from UNC-G with a BA degree in Sociology. Joyce was an active volunteer in Church, and her community, and traveled extensively. She loved people and lived by Proverbs 3:5&6, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not on thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy paths."
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Joy Ruark Currie and husband Jeffrey of Florida; a son, James Lee Ruark and wife Margaret of Granite Falls; a sister, Jimmie Rucker Patton of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ian Elliott Ruark, and Keegan James Ruark, ; nephew, Stephen Patton; niece, Sally Patton Collins; great nephew, Justin Collins; great niece, Sophie Collins; and many loving cousins.
Private family service will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to: Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E. Graham Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 12, 2020