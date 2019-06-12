|
|
SHELBY - Joseph "J.P." Bridges, 87, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, he was born to the late Dewey and Inez Carter Bridges.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 27 years after which he retired as a 1st Sargent.
He served during the Korean War and twice in Vietnam. He was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church. He loved his country, family and fur baby Penny but was well known for eating breakfast every morning at Ken & Mary's.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Bridges; daughter-in-law Yueh-Ling; grandsons Chris Cook and Joey Bridges II; sisters Nellie Jones and Treva Wright and brother Bill Bridges.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jeanette Bess Bridges, of the home; son Joey Bridges of Shelby; daughters Dianne Bridges Cook and husband Clyde of Polkville and Sandy Bridges Bingham and husband Tony of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park with full military honors. Rev. Marvin Greene, officiating.
Arrangements will be announced by Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on June 12, 2019