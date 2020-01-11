|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Mr. J.P. Carpenter, 85, of the Mary's Grove community, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
J.P. was born on August 12, 1934 in Cleveland County, NC a son of the late John F. Carpenter and Verda Beattie Carpenter. He was retired as a long line driver from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville. J.P. was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherryville and served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Pat Taylor Carpenter of the home; a daughter, Donna Haskett and husband Tim of Kings Mountain; two sons, Steve Carpenter and wife Terri of Shelby; Daniel Carpenter and wife Jennifer of Indiana; a sister, Faye Whitney of Shelby; grandchildren, Steven Carpenter, Kimberly C. Falls (Clint), Karen C. Aden (Vince), Samuel Carpenter, Andrew Haskett, Joseph Haskett (Mary Bryce), Samantha H. Pepper (Luke), Taylor Carpenter, James Carpenter, Eli Carpenter, Issac Carpenter, Nick Bason (Chelsey) and Zachary Bason (Jennifer) and two great grandchildren Beckett Falls and Aurora Falls.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday January 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Vince Hefner officiating, the body will be placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the service.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston with military honors provided by Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
