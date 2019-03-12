|
LAWNDALE - Joel Pinkney "J.P." Jones Jr., age 84, passed away March 11, 2019, at Wendover Hospice in Shelby.
Born January 8, 1935, in Cleveland County to Alice Missouri (Lewis) Jones and Joel Pinkney Jones Sr., he had a passion for all things mechanical, loved to watch Westerns, and exhibited a deep affection for his precious grandbabies. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Fallston.
In addition to his parents, J.P. was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his faithful caregiver and love of his life for the past 63 years, his wife, Sarah Morrow Jones. Also surviving are his six children, Carol Jones Earls (Johnny Adams), Mary Jones Black and fiancé Norris Murray, J.P. Jones Ill and wife Marty, Freddie Jones and wife Jaclyn, Susie Jones Bridges and husband Scott, and David Jones and fiancée Donna
Sisk; thirteen grandchildren, Heather Bridges Moore and Thad Bridges; Sarah Jones White and J.P. IV (Jay), Anna Grace, and Emily Jones; Danielle Jones Crowe and Duston and Deanna Jones; Wesley Murray; and Logan St. Clair and Lacey and Kaleigh Roberts; and six great-grandchildren, Tucker and Ryker Jones, Karsyn and Rhylan Crowe, and Dalton Tessner and Everleigh Ballew.
Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Charity Baptist Church in Fallston, with interment to follow at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church in Lawndale. At other times, the family will receive visitors at 934 Airport Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
In lieu of flowers, donors are encouraged to make memorials to Wendover Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150, or www.hospicecares.cc/donate/.
