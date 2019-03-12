Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Charity Baptist Church
Fallston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JP Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JP Jones


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JP Jones Obituary
LAWNDALE - Joel Pinkney "J.P." Jones Jr., age 84, passed away March 11, 2019, at Wendover Hospice in Shelby.

Born January 8, 1935, in Cleveland County to Alice Missouri (Lewis) Jones and Joel Pinkney Jones Sr., he had a passion for all things mechanical, loved to watch Westerns, and exhibited a deep affection for his precious grandbabies. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Fallston.

In addition to his parents, J.P. was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his faithful caregiver and love of his life for the past 63 years, his wife, Sarah Morrow Jones. Also surviving are his six children, Carol Jones Earls (Johnny Adams), Mary Jones Black and fiancé Norris Murray, J.P. Jones Ill and wife Marty, Freddie Jones and wife Jaclyn, Susie Jones Bridges and husband Scott, and David Jones and fiancée Donna

Sisk; thirteen grandchildren, Heather Bridges Moore and Thad Bridges; Sarah Jones White and J.P. IV (Jay), Anna Grace, and Emily Jones; Danielle Jones Crowe and Duston and Deanna Jones; Wesley Murray; and Logan St. Clair and Lacey and Kaleigh Roberts; and six great-grandchildren, Tucker and Ryker Jones, Karsyn and Rhylan Crowe, and Dalton Tessner and Everleigh Ballew.

Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Charity Baptist Church in Fallston, with interment to follow at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church in Lawndale. At other times, the family will receive visitors at 934 Airport Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

In lieu of flowers, donors are encouraged to make memorials to Wendover Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150, or www.hospicecares.cc/donate/.

Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now