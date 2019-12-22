|
DURHAM- After a courageous seven-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Juanita Horton Austell went to claim her Heavenly citizenship on December 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Bonnie and Laton Horton of Shelby, NC.
Nita was a loving wife, a loving mother and a loving grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald L. Austell; daughters, Dr. Teri Smith and husband Chuck, Traci Hoover and husband Don; son, Dr. Todd Austell and wife Jenna; grandchildren, Trip Smith and wife Brently, Madeleine Smith, Cori Smith, Philip Hoover, Maria Hoover Bradshaw and husband Zach, John Hoover, May Hoover, Caleb Hoover, Dattu Hoover, Diane Hoover, Julia Austell, Ruby Austell, Xiao Yun of Nanning, China; and great-grandson, Ellis Bradshaw. Her first love were her many grandchildren, who referred to her as Neena.
Nita had a full life, living in Shelby, Chapel Hill, Sylva, Durham, Apex and Hillsborough. She attended
Mars Hill University, worked at First National Bank, was manager of Austell Insurance Agency, and worked at UNC-GAA. While living in Sylva and Shelby, she led an active Young Life Bible study with many young girls who had their lives spiritually influenced to this day.
A memorial service will be held at Westview Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on January 11.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Cleveland County Young Life (https://giving.younglife.org/); Reality Ministries of Durham (P.O. Box 242, Durham, NC 27702); or (P.O. Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011).
The family would like to thank the staff of Seasons of Southpoint and the staff of Hospice of Alamance- Caswell for their loving care during this time.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 22, 2019