SHELBY - Juanita Hamrick Bandy, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Peak Resources of Shelby.

Born January 1, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Albert and Corene Hamrick of the Flint Hill Community. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Jerry; sister, Alberta; brother, Marvin.

Survivors are sisters, Rose Goodman of Charlotte, Jean Huntsinger and Vivian Dalmas Weaver of Shelby as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A photographer, Nita traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada for several years returning to work at Jones Presnell Studio in Charlotte. After marrying Jerry, they settled in Lincolnton, NC.

A private service will be held at the Hamrick Family Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl,com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 20, 2019
