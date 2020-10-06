1/1
Juanita Hoyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Hendrick Hoyle, 93, of Lawndale, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville.

Born in Cleveland County, on August 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Doyle Hendrick and Lou Ella Wright Hendrick. She was retired from Roses and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy one years, Billy Webb Hoyle; two brothers, CD Hendrick and Billy Hendrick and a sister, Marshal Ann Williams.

Survivors include three sons, Mickey Hoyle (Kay), Dale Hoyle and Dean Hoyle (Ann); one daughter, Phyllis Haynes (Johnny); seven grandchildren, Richard Haynes (Tricia), Mark Haynes (Jennifer), Andy Haynes (Rachel), Chad Hoyle (Kelly), Josh Hoyle (Melissa), Justin Hoyle (Mandy) and Jordan Hoyle (Meghan); sixteen great grandchildren, Josh Haynes, Hannah Haynes, Jared Haynes, Garrett Haynes, Xander Haynes, Elijah Haynes, Adeline Haynes, Caleb Hoyle, Grace Hoyle, Nicholas Hoyle, Madeline Hoyle, Liam Hoyle, Clary Hoyle, Ben Hoyle, Dorothy Hoyle and Jack Hoyle; two sisters, Joyce Strickland and Mary Alice Laughlin and a sister-in-law, Nell Hendrick.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Black officiating.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Hoyle
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved