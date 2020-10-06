Juanita Hoyle

Juanita Hendrick Hoyle, 93, of Lawndale, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville.
Born in Cleveland County, on August 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Doyle Hendrick and Lou Ella Wright Hendrick. She was retired from Roses and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy one years, Billy Webb Hoyle; two brothers, CD Hendrick and Billy Hendrick and a sister, Marshal Ann Williams.
Survivors include three sons, Mickey Hoyle (Kay), Dale Hoyle and Dean Hoyle (Ann); one daughter, Phyllis Haynes (Johnny); seven grandchildren, Richard Haynes (Tricia), Mark Haynes (Jennifer), Andy Haynes (Rachel), Chad Hoyle (Kelly), Josh Hoyle (Melissa), Justin Hoyle (Mandy) and Jordan Hoyle (Meghan); sixteen great grandchildren, Josh Haynes, Hannah Haynes, Jared Haynes, Garrett Haynes, Xander Haynes, Elijah Haynes, Adeline Haynes, Caleb Hoyle, Grace Hoyle, Nicholas Hoyle, Madeline Hoyle, Liam Hoyle, Clary Hoyle, Ben Hoyle, Dorothy Hoyle and Jack Hoyle; two sisters, Joyce Strickland and Mary Alice Laughlin and a sister-in-law, Nell Hendrick.
A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Black officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.