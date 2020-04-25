|
|
Mrs. Juanita Irene Ruppe Hawkins, of Lawndale, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home.
Born in Cherokee County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late O.B. Ruppe and Irene Fowler Ruppe.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Boyd Eugene Hawkins; three children, Regina Swink of Shelby, Cynthia Bridges and husband Miller of Boiling Springs, and Gene Daves and wife Carrie of Fallston; two stepchildren, Annette Putnam of Maiden and Michael Hawkins and wife, Sarah of Shelby; two brothers, Jerry Ruppe of Shelby and Johnny Ruppe of Polkville; two sisters, Mamie Lackey of Polkville and Harriett Cook of Shelby; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Levine's Cancer Institute, Dr. Renee Melton-Smith and the staff of Hospice Cleveland County for all the great care they provided though Juanita's illness.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or the Cleveland County Health Care Foundation, 201 E. Grover Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
A private gathering will be held at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A quest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 25, 2020