Mrs. Judith Beatrice Earl Cook, age 94, of Casar, North Carolina passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in the early hours of Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. Born in Cleveland County on May 16, 1925, she grew up during the Great Depression and was a World War II bride.
The eldest daughter of Julius and Nettie Bivens Earl, Judith is preceded in death by her parents, spouses Hugh Lee Parker and Quentin O.C. Cook, and older brother, J.C. Earl. She is survived by siblings Ethel Cook, Lucille Garrett, Betty Cook, Dwight Earl, Harold Earl, Tryon Earl and twins, Jerry Wayne Earl and Larry Warren Earl. She is also survived by devoted sons, Randy Cook and Richard Cook, as well as Randy's wife, Brenda. Survivors also include grandchildren Clinton Cook and wife Karin, Dixie Wall and husband Steve, Kellie Boice and husband Billy, Karin Johnson and husband David.
Survivors also include eleven great grandchildren, whom she adored.
Judith grew up in the Lawndale community and later moved with her family to a farm in Casar in 1937. It was there that she met and married her high school sweetheart, Hugh Lee Parker, who regularly saved a seat for her on the Casar School bus. Prior to Hugh Lee's World War II deployment, they married, in September of 1942 . Judith often fondly recalled how her in-laws, Julius and Plumie Parker, treated her as one of their own and welcomed her, the spouse of their only child, into their home.
As a young lady of 17, she travelled alone, across country by train, to visit her new husband at an Army training depot in Washington State. This independent nature served her well, as Hugh Lee never returned from service.
After the War, Judith met a returning soldier, O.C. Cook, Jr., also from Casar. They married, started a family, and enjoyed working alongside each other, both at home together and at Hickory Springs Manufacturing. Judith and O.C. enjoyed 20 loving years, until his premature death of a heart attack in 1966.
Judith continued to work, eventually retiring from Hickory Springs after 25 devoted years of employment. For many years, Judith was a caregiver, serving family members and others in the Cleveland County community.
Though Judith was twice a widow of a World War II veteran, her dogged determination to make a good life for her family is the hallmark by which she will be remembered.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday at St. Paul Baptist Church. At other times the family will be at the home of Randy and Brenda Cook, 235 Pruett Road, Casar.
The funeral will be 12:00 PM, Monday at St. Paul Baptist Church Reverend Keith Fulbright officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar, NC 28020 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 27, 2019