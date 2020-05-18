|
Judith Faye Banning Lewis, age 77 of Shelby, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby.
She is survived by her children, Jack Lewis of Cherryville, NC, and Melony Lewis of Shelby, NC, a daughter-in-law, Pam Lewis, five grandchildren, Marty Murray Jr., Randy Murray, Bradley Murray, Ashley Lewis, and Haley Lewis, ten great grandchildren, Baylee Murray, Blake Murray, Landon Murray, Hunter Murray, Desiray Murray, Hayden Lewis, Brayden Lewis, Camden Gordon, Brylee Hopple, and Korbin Yount, a sister, Betty Louise Holland, and a brother, Wilbur Banning, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born July 25, 1942 in Cleveland County, Judy was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ester Morrow Banning and was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Twitty Lewis, and a son, Bobby Lewis.
Judy worked and retired from the textile industry. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Peach Street Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her church family.
A private service will be held Tuesday at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on May 18, 2020