SHELBY: Judith Shields Hipps, 79, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Caromont Health in Gastonia. A native of Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Roper and Frances Shields Gantt and her husband James. She was of the Baptist faith, and worked many years at Wal- Mart. She had a love for crocheting, flowers, carousels, butterfly's and the color purple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hipps; son, James Hipps; and grandchildren, Shane and Lisa Hipps, Sebastian and Solomon Northrop. She is survived her children, Rita Lynn Dyer and husband Alan, Rhonda Stokes and husband Ron, Paul B. Hipps and wife Patti and Lynn Hipps; sister, Geraldine Nivens; brother, Danny Morris Gantt; grandchildren, Tiffney Northrop, Ken Johnson, Ty Hoffman, Angel Esiet, Paul C. Hipps, Abraham Dyer, Frances Dyer, Kent Dyer, Marlena Dyer, Courtney Cahoon and Chris Stokes; special friend, Aleesha Morris; numerous great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Michael Stephens and Ronnie Dale officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Rev. Jerry Varner Ministries, 901 Frazier Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
