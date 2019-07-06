Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Judy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Allen


1935 - 2019
Judy Allen Obituary
SHELBY - Judith "Nana" Allen, age 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019, from Hospice-Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on July 9, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Grady Green and Ruth Sisk Canipe. She was a long time member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, where she served on the prison ministry and volunteered for the Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association. Judy's faith was everything to her. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren. She loved attending their sporting events and supported them in all of their endeavors.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John B. Allen.

Judy is survived by two daughters, Melia Lutz and husband Patrick of Shelby, and Michelle Gadd and husband Roger of Concord, one step-daughter, Alesa Ruddy of Mooresville, two brothers; Larry Green and wife Kathie, Van Canipe and wife Penny as well as seven grandchildren; Blair Lutz, Hillary Lutz, Will Lutz, Ross Gadd and wife Sarah, Madeline Gadd, and Olivia Gadd, Holly Rogers and husband Nathan and one great grandchild Josie Rogers, many nieces and nephews, and her special friends from the Love Sunday School Class.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside committal in the Christian Life Center.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Allen

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 6, 2019
