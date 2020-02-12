Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Judy Carter


1961 - 2020
Judy Carter Obituary
SHELBY - Judy Henderson Carter, 58, of Rehobeth Church Road, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home.

Born in Cleveland County, May 7, 1961, she was a daughter of the late James Franklin Henderson and Maggie Louada Beaver Henderson.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband William "Crash" Hass Carter, Jr. and sister, Kathy Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, April Martin and husband, Derrek of Marion and Pamela Daniels of Shelby; five brothers, James Henderson of Lattimore, Johnny Henderson of Lattimore, Archie Henderson and wife, Linda of Shelby, Danny Henderson of Shelby, Bobby Henderson and wife, Terri of Shelby; three sisters, Betty Jackson and husband, Arnold of Shelby, Dorothy Reynolds of Shelby, and Dianne Horton of Rutherford County, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The memorials service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel, Fallston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 12, 2020
