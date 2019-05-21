Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Edwards


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Edwards Obituary
SHELBY - Judith "Judy" Blackwood Edwards, 76, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Juddlee and Earlene McCluney Blackwood.

Judy was a lifelong member of New Bethel Church of Shelby, owned and operated Endless Summer and Jennifer's in the mall, and retired from First National Bank.

Her greatest joy was tending to her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Luther Edwards, of the home; daughter, Jennifer Rabb; son, Luke Edwards and wife Amanda, all of Shelby; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her beloved canine companion, Pogie.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel , with the Rev. Mark Patchett officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now