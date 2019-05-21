|
SHELBY - Judith "Judy" Blackwood Edwards, 76, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Juddlee and Earlene McCluney Blackwood.
Judy was a lifelong member of New Bethel Church of Shelby, owned and operated Endless Summer and Jennifer's in the mall, and retired from First National Bank.
Her greatest joy was tending to her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Luther Edwards, of the home; daughter, Jennifer Rabb; son, Luke Edwards and wife Amanda, all of Shelby; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her beloved canine companion, Pogie.
Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel , with the Rev. Mark Patchett officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 21, 2019