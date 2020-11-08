1/1
Judy Hamrick
1942 - 2020
SHELBY- Judy Ann Campbell Hamrick died November 6, 2020 after a decades-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Cleveland County on April 24, 1942, she was the daughter of Louise Campbell and the late Julian Campbell. Mrs. Hamrick was retired from Cleveland County Schools having taught kindergarten at Elizabeth Elementary School for over three decades. She enjoyed board and card games and was talented in tatting, knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Hamrick was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wayne Hamrick.
She is survived by her mother, Louise Campbell one daughter, Lynn Hamrick Hamrick and husband Mark, and one son, Rick Hamrick. Survivors also include her aunts Ann Mauney Williams and Sue Mauney.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating. Mrs. Hamrick will lie in repose at Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. A guest registry will be available, however the family will not be in attendance.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Baptist Church Handyman Ministry or Benevolence Fund 301 N. Post Road Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
I have many sweet memories of Judy. She is be missed dearly. Prayers for the family.
Melissa Cooper
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Mrs Hamrick was a very sweet lady .I know she will be missed very much. To Lynn and Rick I am so sorry for your loss .God Bless
Sherry Moore
Friend
November 7, 2020
I will remember Ms Hamrick as a sweet and caring person, she always had a smile on her face when i saw her and ready to speak to you. Lynn and Rick i'm keeping you guys in my prayers, Love You!:)
Felicia Sims
Friend
