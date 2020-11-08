SHELBY- Judy Ann Campbell Hamrick died November 6, 2020 after a decades-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Cleveland County on April 24, 1942, she was the daughter of Louise Campbell and the late Julian Campbell. Mrs. Hamrick was retired from Cleveland County Schools having taught kindergarten at Elizabeth Elementary School for over three decades. She enjoyed board and card games and was talented in tatting, knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Hamrick was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wayne Hamrick.
She is survived by her mother, Louise Campbell one daughter, Lynn Hamrick Hamrick and husband Mark, and one son, Rick Hamrick. Survivors also include her aunts Ann Mauney Williams and Sue Mauney.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating. Mrs. Hamrick will lie in repose at Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. A guest registry will be available, however the family will not be in attendance.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Baptist Church Handyman Ministry or Benevolence Fund 301 N. Post Road Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
