Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Neisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Neisler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Neisler Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Judith Carol Musler Neisler, 72, died May 19, 2020, at her home.

Born in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Ullman Musler and Mildred Patricia Roycroft Valenches.

Judy is survived by a son, Paul Neisler and wife Michelle of Mt. Juliet TN. two granddaughters, Taylor Neisler Black and husband Austin and Erin Neisler; and her sister, Betsy.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -