CHARLOTTE - Judith Carol Musler Neisler, 72, died May 19, 2020, at her home.
Born in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Ullman Musler and Mildred Patricia Roycroft Valenches.
Judy is survived by a son, Paul Neisler and wife Michelle of Mt. Juliet TN. two granddaughters, Taylor Neisler Black and husband Austin and Erin Neisler; and her sister, Betsy.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on May 22, 2020