Judy Whisnant

SHELBY - Judy Ann Hamrick Whisnant, 70, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County on September 3, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Willie Hamrick and Marjorie Melton Hamrick. She was retired from K-Mart and was a member of Way of the Cross Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Whisnant and one brother, Tommy Gene Hamrick.
Survivors include one son, Billy Joseph Whisnant of Shelby; one daughter, Christy Clay and husband Steve of Shelby; two brothers, Willie Hamrick of Shelby and Mark Hamrick of Cherryville; one sister, Shelia Hamrick Canipe of Shelby; four grandchildren, Steven Clay, Samantha Clay, Elliott Whisnant and Parker Whisnant.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Justin Grigg officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.